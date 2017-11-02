Michelle Alany’s captivating fiddle-driven caravan of Klezmer, Balkan, Sephardic, and Jazz Manouche are spiced up with a southern fiddle twist and her otherworldly originals. Along with her ensemble The Mystics – seasoned jazz, classical and globally astute musicians – her upcoming concert at Café Artichoke is a harvest full of fiery music with metres and melodies way different than most radio and television music these days. All this and belly dancing too!

Violinist vocalist and songwriter Michelle Alany is a dynamic performer and an internationally touring ambassador of world folk traditions, specializing in Sephardic, Mediterranean and Eastern music.

Just back from a busy summer tour performing in many European cities, Michelle Alany & The Mystics, perform Saturday November 4 at the newly-relocated Café Artichoke, 2007 SE Powell Blvd. The doors open at 7:30 and all ages are welcome.

Alany’s fiddle-driven caravan of Klezmer, Balkan, Sephardic, Jazz Manouche and fiery, otherworldly originals is spiced with a southern fiddle twist and aided by globally astute co-creators.

The roster of accomplished musicians included in this show: Andrew Alikanov on clarinet; Kathy Fors on accordion; Michael Beach on percussion; Tom Goicoechea on drums and Albert McDonnell on upright bass. Who knows what guests will come by to color the music as well? Add Belly Dancers Danielle Elizabeth and Jewels Barrera and Artichoke may just levitate off its foundation. See michellealany.com.

Artichoke concerts begin at 8 pm and tickets are $15. Tickets at artichokemusic.org.