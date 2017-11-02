November 2017
division electric buses
Electric Buses on Division

Portlanders have long enjoyed the benefits of all-electric public transit options. Is the electric bus option achievable for the Division Transit Project?
board retreat
Fighting Hate: Know Your Neighbors

Portland is one of the whitest cities in the country and has seen its share of hate crimes but how can neighbors overcome the barriers and create socially diverse, safe, livable and vital communities?
proj insp roundup
Project Inspiration Round-up

The web is full of inspiration, but finding it can be overwhelming and time-consuming. So here are our go-to sites for finding project ideas.
Nov Board Meeting
November Board Meeting

Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend. 
November Featured Events
Big Community Cleanup 2017
neighborhood small grants info session
division transit open house
MET award and appreciation night
promoting civil discourse
Exploring Housing in Oregon
personal safety and de-escalation
green cleaning workshop
When Does My Neighborhood Meet?
Neighborhood Map
Ardenwald-Johnson Creek
Brentwood-Darlington
Brooklyn
Buckman
Creston-Kenilworth
Eastmoreland
Foster-Powell
Hosford-Abernethy
Kerns
Laurelhurst
Montavilla
Mt. Scott-Arleta
Mt. Tabor
North Tabor
Reed
Richmond
Sellwood-Moreland
South Tabor
Sunnyside
Woodstock
Thanks for reading!