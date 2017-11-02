November 2017 Electric Buses on Division Portlanders have long enjoyed the benefits of all-electric public transit options. Is the electric bus option achievable for the Division Transit Project? Fighting Hate: Know Your Neighbors Portland is one of the whitest cities in the country and has seen its share of hate crimes but how can neighbors overcome the barriers and create socially diverse, safe, livable and vital communities? Project Inspiration Round-up The web is full of inspiration, but finding it can be overwhelming and time-consuming. So here are our go-to sites for finding project ideas. November Board Meeting Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend. November Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock Thanks for reading! Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)