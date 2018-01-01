ArcoPDX (Amplified Repertory Chamber Orchestra). presents classical orchestral and chamber music with a contemporary attitude.

Saturday, January 27, the group presents an evening of music by Dmitri Shostakovich, Arvo Pärt, Italian baroque Tomaso Albinoni and Depeche Mode (!) in a classical re-imagining of Martin Gore’s darkwave masterpieces.. Start time is 8 pm at Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. and the show is for 21+ over.

ArcoPDX performs each piece as it’s written with no frills or deviation, full of passion, precision and virtuosity. The group is animated and play with fire, vigor, humor and dynamics, not like stuffy classical performances of the past.

It’s a splendid way to introduce classical music to those unfamiliar with the stylings deeper listening and orchestration. Tickets are $10 advance and $15 at the door. See arcopdx.com