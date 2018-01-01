New York City’s go-to organist, Brian Charette, makes his Portland debut with an electronic trio featuring George Colligan on keyboard and Micah Hummel on drums Thursday February 1, at The Goodfoot, 2845 SE Stark St. beginning at 10 pm.

Charette has been nominated for a Grammy, and is a Positone and Steeplechase recording artist based in NYC.

He’s been in the top five organists in the Downbeat Critic’s Poll for three years and has performed with Joni Mitchell, Chaka Khan, Paul Simon, Cyndi Lauper, and Allman Brother’s Band drummer, Jaimoe. Charette writes regularly for Keyboard magazine.

See briancharette.com.