Artichoke Community Music’s live music series in their new concert space is packed each week. A few highlights this month include:

• Saturday January 13, 8 pm – Larry Pattis and Justin King, American Guitar Masters – Pattis, named in the Top 10 Best Acoustic Music Artists of the Decade by the International Acoustic Music Awards, has headlined the Montreal International Jazz Festival and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Millennium Stage in Washington DC. (larrypattis.com)

Multi-instrumentalist King is a composer whose pioneering style as acoustic guitarist earned him international recognition early in his cacareer. (justinking.com)

• Sunday January 14, 7 pm – A Benefit for Artichoke – Portland blues and gospel treasure Anne Weiss, Huck Notari, Clambake Two with Hyung Nam and Joey Appel, and Radio Stranger

• Saturday January 20, 8 pm – Carl Solomon, Project Crow – The Weaver of New Americana Folk Tales, Solomon paints with strings instead of brushes.

• Saturday February 3, 8 pm – The Return of Michelle Alany & The Mystics with Trio Tsuica: An evening of Sephardic Soul and Eastern European Folk Dance. Journey through exotic lands with Alany and The Mystics: fiddle-driven caravan of Sephardic, Klezmer, Balkan and original soul and swing music. Trio Tsuica plays café and dance music from Romania, Hungary, and nearby countries. michellealany.com

Last time this group packed Artichoke to capacity so this time it’s presented at St. David of Wales Episcopal Church, 2800 SE Harrison St. (with free dance instruction from 7:15 – 7:45).

Tickets for all these events are $15 and available through Brown Paper Tickets and artichokemusic.org