Portland FolkMusic Society kicks off 2018 with a double header concert featuring The Misty Mamas and Fadin’ by 9, Friday, January 19 at the Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 2828 SE Stephens St. Doors open at 7 and music begins at 7:30.

The Misty Mamas dish up home-style bluegrass, harmonies and originals and tasty instrumentals and old time, gospel, folk and country music. Their melodies and lyrics are steeped in tradition and performed with character and exuberance.

Fadin’ By 9 is a group from Vancouver, Washington with hot pickin on bass, guitar, fiddle and banjo, harmonies, and a mix of “bluegrassified” covers and originals.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $17 for PFS members and $10 for the 12 to 18 ages. Advance tickets online at portlandfolkmusic.org/concerts.php.