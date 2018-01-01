Stefano Iaboni is a recent Portland transplant from Rome, Italy who has performed comedy in theatre companies, movies, commercials and festivals around the world. Every first Sunday of the month, Iaboni presents Follies, a physical comedy showcase at FunHouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave.

Iaboni’s Follies says ciao to traditional stand-up and improv, highlighting a diverse, hilarious world of physical, variety and sketch comedy. The Follies brings together a wide array of local and imported talent.

Doors at 8 pm, tickets are $10 advance, $12 at the door and available at tinyurl.com/y8wlanzn.

Iaboni has also created a tailor-made two hour performance presented in the comfort of your own living room called Gourmet Comedy. Inspired by Pop-up supper clubs in Barcelona and London, the performance combines comedy with friends, food and drink.

For more, see stefanoiaboni.com.