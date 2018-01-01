Anewclimateactionmoviefilmedover211daysinninecountriesandfivecontinentsoverfouryearswillscreenThursday,January11,7pmatClintonStreetTheater,2522SEClintonSt.

This Changes Everything is based on Naomi Klein’s international non-fiction bestseller of the same name. See Seven communities on the front lines ranging from Montana’s Powder River Basin to the Alberta Tar Sands, from the coast of South India to Beijing and several other locales.

The narration connects the carbon in the air with the economic system that put it there. Throughout the film, Klein expresses an exciting idea: we can seize the existential crisis of climate change to transform our failed economic system into something radically better.

An audience panel discussion is planned afterwards.

See cstpdx.com