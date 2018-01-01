The Northwest Classical Theatre Collaborative returns to stage a new adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters. Adapted and directed by Patrick Walsh, and presented at the Shoebox Theatre, the production boasts a cast of fourteen.

Part of Fertile Ground this adaptation of Chekhov’s play speaks to the frustration people feel each time they turn on the news or check social media accounts these days.

Chekhov offers us Olga, Masha, and Irina (and their brother Andrey). They’ve led a cultured life in Moscow but are forced to live in a “lifeless” provincial town for a decade. Each sister longs to return to Moscow to resume their former lives.

Their struggles among themselves (and their entanglements with a visiting regimental army), bring each sister from hope for a better future to despair for their current situation. The sisters are portrayed (pictured from the left) Dainichia Noreault (Irina), Elizabeth Jackson (Masha) and Christy Bigelow (Olga).

The production runs January 12 – 28 at Shoebox Theatre 2110 SE 10th Ave., Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm. Matinees Sundays at 2. Tickets $25 for general admission, $20 for students and seniors, available online at nwctc.org, or by emailing info@nwctc.org.