Winterfolk, the annual celebration of Music, Community and Service, is a concert of contemporary acoustic folk music and a benefit for Portland’s Sisters of the Road Cafe. This year it takes place Saturday, January 27, at Alberta Rose Theatre at 7 pm.

Headlining this year is Tracy Grammer who has just released her first CD of original songs, Low Tide. It’s hot off the presses and audibly tasty to the soul ear and heartmind (tracygrammer.com)

Also performing this year are Seattle’s Jim Page with violinist Billy Oskay; award winning songwriter Anna Tivel; Portland folk veterans Kate Power and Steve Einhorn; Dan Rhiger and Rahmana Weist, (Sky in the Road), the Peter Yeates, Rich Gillette and Mike West Trio, and host and founder Tom May performs with Donny Wright and Matt Snook.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $32 at the door. The annual guitar raffle with studio time at Big Red Studio is part of the evening and, even if you can’t make the show, raffle tickets are $10 at Alberta Fretworks, Music Millennium, Arcana Amps, and at the Alberta Rose at the concert.

Sisters of the Road Café quietly continues to do its work providing low cost and no cost meals to all in need in Portland’s Old Town area. Founded over 40 years ago, it remains a shining example of helping to change peoples lives and our community one hot meal at a time.

See sistersoftheroad.org

Tickets can be purchased at albertarosetheatre.com. and winterfolkraffle.tommayfolk.com.