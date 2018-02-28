The 28th Cascade Festival of African Films (CFAF) offers Portland audiences a rare opportunity to see Africa through its people’s eyes. It is free and open to the public and features 25 new films from seventeen nations from across the continent are represented.

A Stray is a family friendly film about the struggles of a Somalian boy in the US who befriends a stray dog. Queen of Katwe is a poor girl from the slums of Uganda who becomes a top chess player. The screening is hosted by master storyteller Baba Wagué Diakité of Mali.

Women Filmmakers Week is March 1-3. Most screenings are at Portland Community College’s Moriarty Auditorium on the Cascade Campus, 735 N. Killingsworth St. See the schedule at AfricanFilmFestival.org.