February 2018
Congestion Pricing Comes to the Portland Metro Area

Learn more about congestion pricing in Portland and how you can get involved in the planning process.
SE Shelter

The Foster Powell Neighborhood Association hosted a community conversation in response to the news of a new shelter to be located on SE Foster. Read their summary here.
SE Uplift and Bikes for Humanity TeamUp

Read about our newest partnership with Bikes for Humanity. We will be doing some amazing work in the upcoming months.
Get Involved: Land Use & Transportation Committee

Sign up for our Land Use and Transportation Committee (LUTC) updates and see what we have in store for the upcoming LUTC meetings
February Board Meeting

Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend. 
February Featured Events
