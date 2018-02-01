By Sandra Hay Magdaleno

Our first guest speaker was Pete Forsyth on the Eagles Lodge on 50th and SE Hawthorne. The local group was able to stave off a sale of and new development of the property by outside developers as well as effectively correct some governance and social issues.

More importantly, they would like to invite you to visit and consider membership in a great organization with a strong charitable purpose. Their Facebook page is EastPortlandEagles.

You are invited to the 3rd Saturday Twilight Rummage Sales from 4 – 8 pm with live music, burger and fries and bar. It is great fun and an awesome way to meet your neighbors and learn more about the organization. Children are welcome.

Our neighbor, Chip Sudbeck, presented the good news re: the “nuisance house” on SE 66th had been effectively dealt with, cleaned up and sold. The neighbors along 63rd spent countless hours on phone calls, monitoring, working with many different city agencies and groups along with filing a lawsuit. They can again have peaceful enjoyment of their property. Additionally the prior homeowner is detoxed and in a good living space. Thank you all for your diligence and community teamwork and networking. They are a great example for our neighborhood and many others in our city.

Susie Silva-Stommer invited the community to attend the PTSA Franklin High School Auction 2018 on Saturday, March 3, at 6 pm at Embassy Suites, 7900 NE 82nd Ave. A motion was made and carried to be a Ruby Slipper Sponsor. Join us and support your neighborhood school. Tickets are available at: franklin.schoolauction.net/2018.

John Carr, STN Land Use Chair, reported on the many land use issues in our neighborhood. They included: the proposed 900 unit storage facility at SE 62nd and Powell; the sewer work that became much more complicated at SE 61st and Woodward; the Division Transit Project; the Mt Tabor Yard Project and the entrance to Mt Tabor from SE 64th and Division; and the increasing number of Airbnb’s or similarly used homes to name a few.

John discovered the 1996 South Tabor Neighborhood Plan drafted and adopted in 1996 as part of the Portland Comprehensive Plan. He commented that we today are still tackling the same issues. We’ll let you know how the 2/1/18 City Council Meeting and Hearing regarding the storage facility went in the next edition.

We want to thank PPS at Franklin High School for responding appropriately to the opening of the gates from 6 am to 11 pm and working towards getting signage. STNA and Foster-Powell as well as many others appreciate.

Ute Munger, STNA Treasurer, stated the EMS Water Conservation grant process was open to groups for Conservation Projects. You can get more information by emailing: treasurer@southtabor.org.

Our next STNA Land Use meeting is Tuesday, February 13, 7-8:30 pm. Our STNA board meeting is Thursday, February 15, 7-8:30 pm. Both meetings will be held at Trinity Fellowship, 2700 SE 67th with entrance from the parking in the rear. All are welcome. At February board meeting, we’ll have a BEECN trained neighbor speak to us on the NET (Neighborhood Emergency Teams) with the goal of getting our first 8 trained people graduated and formed into a team that can build.