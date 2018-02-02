This is Velvet Love, a new work by Portland Remedios Rapaport (remediosrapoport.com). It’s a part of the Portland Love Show at The Ford Gallery, 2505 SE 11th Ave. through March 12,

Over 200 artists have created one artwork each to look deeper into the mysteries of Love, beautiful and terrible, to explore and expose a little bit more of what love means to them.

The Love Show seeks to create a visual dialogue about love in all its incarnations and interpretations, be it self-love, sorrow, lust, confusion, hope, bitterness, gentleness, deception, romance, imagination, jealousy, young love, love lost, parental, filial, adversarial love, the surrounding abundance of love or love as the unknown. portlandloveshow.com