Local Folk hero Tom May is the founder of Portland’s annual Winterfolk benefit concert. He’s also just released his 14th CD, A Road Worth Driving Down.

May has lived the life of the peripatetic acoustic singer/songwriter for nearly a half a century. He is host and producer of the nationally-syndicated radio show River City Folk (now in its 33rd year) and has interviewed hundreds of other songwriters.

The new album features May alongside Doug Smith on lead guitar, Donny Wright on bass, Billy Oskay on fiddle, and Matt Snook on banjo and dobro. He sings stories of a pivotal battle of the Civil War in September 1862; A Fond Farewell, for the salmon, inspired by Annie Proulx’ novel Barkskins.

Stream a preview of Tom May’s music and download the album at tommay1.bandcamp.com.