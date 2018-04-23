Saturday, April 28 12-3pm
Enjoy an afternoon filled with crafts, special treats, celebration, and good company!
*Bless the Garden and Faeries and Gnomes with offerings and little glass treasures (provided)
*Make a Flower Faery Crown! $5 (All materials provided)
*Come dressed in whatever Celebration means to you! Silly hat? Full Faerie Garb? Dapper Overalls? Princess Gown?
*Enter a Raffle to win a GORGEOUS Faerie House made by Nicole Carlon!
****ALL Money collected from the raffle will be Donated to:
PDX Alliance for Self-Care: Connecting Portland’s vulnerable communities with self-care resources. Learn more at pdxasc.org
*Enjoy extra special Faery treats and tea!
All ages appropriate.
At the Fernie Brae
4035 SE Hawthorne Blvd
503-819-4610