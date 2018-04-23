Saturday, April 28 12-3pm

Enjoy an afternoon filled with crafts, special treats, celebration, and good company!

*Bless the Garden and Faeries and Gnomes with offerings and little glass treasures (provided)

*Make a Flower Faery Crown! $5 (All materials provided)

*Come dressed in whatever Celebration means to you! Silly hat? Full Faerie Garb? Dapper Overalls? Princess Gown?

*Enter a Raffle to win a GORGEOUS Faerie House made by Nicole Carlon!

****ALL Money collected from the raffle will be Donated to:

PDX Alliance for Self-Care: Connecting Portland’s vulnerable communities with self-care resources. Learn more at pdxasc.org

*Enjoy extra special Faery treats and tea!

All ages appropriate.

At the Fernie Brae

4035 SE Hawthorne Blvd

503-819-4610