Canadian songster Jennifer Berezan performs Saturday April 14 at the Unity Church of Portland, 4525 SE Stark St. beginning at 7:30 pm.

Berezan’s music has been acclaimed as transformative and uplifting and her concerts move through musical styles, politics, spirituality and affirmation. Her albums show a lifelong involvement in environmental and justice movements and her interest in Buddhism and earth-based spirituality are at the heart of her writing.

With songs that reflect her upbringing in the prairies of Alberta and the transformative power of nature, Berezan’s website is edgeofwonder.com.

The concert also brings awareness to IRCO (Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization) serving the needs of immigrants, refugees, and community members in Oregon and SW Washington and Central City Concern, a Portland organization whose innovative outcome-based strategies support personal and community transformation.

Tickets available at brownpapertickets.com/event/3326579.