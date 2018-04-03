Mother Foucault’s Bookshop, 523 SE Morrison St. hosts a reading with author Jill Kolongowski, and her Life Lessons Harry Potter Taught Me, Saturday April 7, at 7 pm

Through literary criticism and personal essays Kolongowski explores courage and fear, girl power and the complexity of relationships.

Revisit Hogwarts and reconnect with favorite characters. Learn more than the correct pronunciation of Wingardium Leviosa as she muses on drawing strength from friends; learning from mentors and heroes; and trusting yourself when others don’t.

Booktore events: First Tuesdays Letter Writing Club, 4-6 pm; First Wednesdays Other People’s Poems, 7 pm – recite someone else’s poem from memory, not your own. Second Thursdays – Jazzed about Jazz – Mark Montesano of KMHD presents influential jazz, beginning with the blues and ragtime through the radical forms of the 50’s and 60’s. 7 pm. See motherfoucaultsbookshop.com.