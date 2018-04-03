Orquestra Pacifico Tropical’s new psychedelic cumbia album El Tren will be released Saturday April 7 at Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., beginning at 8 pm. The seven piece all original band shares the bill with Chanti Darling opening and DJs Anjali & The Incredible Kid following in a non-stop dance night to bring the house down with energetic and passionate NW new South American music.

The album was recorded at Destination: Universe! studio in SE Portland as eleven friends came together to capture and breathe new life into varieties of cumbia with a vast array of percussion, woodwinds, horns and guitars.

Cumbia began as a courtship dance on the Caribbean coasts of Colombia. The Orquestra’s polyrhythmic jumping body music is inspired by 50s, ‘60s & ‘70s cumbias. The music electrifyingly infectious, and updated in the spirit of the 21st century. The musicians who came before are respected even as the band forges their own uniquely Portland stamp on the music.

The new album is streamable at orquestrapacificotropical.bandcamp.com. There are ten tracks and Mujer Santisima, Isla de la Luz and Flor de Loro are but a few of the album’s earcatching pieces.

Of the new album, bandmember Papi Fimbres says “We’re getting the album pressed locally via Cascade Pressing and mastered at Sky Onion to keep everything local and real.”

This is music that is meant to be moved to while the band is playing live. The show is for 21+ and tickets are $10 adv, $12 at the door.