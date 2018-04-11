April 2018 Goodbyes Are Never Easy SE Uplift will miss our favorite queen of creativity and spreadsheets, neighborhood expert and communications developer – Kelly Fedderson. Mission Statement Revision Since last fall, the SE Uplift board has been hard at work revising and updating our organization’s mission statement. Read on to learn about the steps and rationale for the process, which we anticipate will wrap up in early May. 2018 Cleanup Schedule Neighborhood cleanups make getting rid of cluttereasy and they help fund community projects like picnics, movie nights, and more. Click here for a list of upcoming neighborhood cleanups. SE Uplift is Going Green! SE Uplift has recently received a SILVER CERTIFICATION from the Sustainability at Work Program! 2018 Grants Celebration Join us to celebrate the community leaders behind our amazing grant projects, and network, network, network! Plus we’ll have a delicious spread of drinks and desserts! Office Space for Rent Are you a community group, nonprofit or local business/organization? Are you looking for affordable office space? Look no further, WE HAVE SPACE!!! April Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock Thanks for reading! Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)