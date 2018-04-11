April 2018
Farewell Kelly
Goodbyes Are Never Easy

SE Uplift will miss our favorite queen of creativity and spreadsheets, neighborhood expert and communications developer – Kelly Fedderson.
Mission Statement
Mission Statement Revision

Since last fall, the SE Uplift board has been hard at work revising and updating our organization’s mission statement. Read on to learn about the steps and rationale for the process, which we anticipate will wrap up in early May.
Cleanup Schedule
2018 Cleanup Schedule

Neighborhood cleanups make getting rid of cluttereasy and they help fund community projects like picnics, movie nights, and more. Click here for a list of upcoming neighborhood cleanups.
going green
SE Uplift is Going Green!

SE Uplift has recently received a SILVER CERTIFICATION from the Sustainability at Work Program! 
NSG Celebration
2018 Grants Celebration

Join us to celebrate the community leaders behind our amazing grant projects, and network, network, network! Plus we’ll have a delicious spread of drinks and desserts!
Rental Space
Office Space for Rent

Are you a community group, nonprofit or local business/organization? Are you looking for affordable office space? Look no further, WE HAVE SPACE!!!
