The City Repair Project, the Portland-based non-profit that hosts the annual Village Building Convergence (VBC), invites you to join in the many events scheduled between June 1-10.

For nearly seven months, teams of neighbors all over the city have been refining their community improvement project. Common projects include the recognizable street murals and also include free libraries, benches, kiosks, gardens, and other creative expressions of ‘placemaking’ that exemplify natural building, ecological landscaping and public art.

Beginning on June 1, all 30+ projects have scheduled work parties to build their projects and you are invited to find projects near you to help! Learn skills and lend a hand (and sometimes a foot!). You might even meet some new neighbors!

In the evenings, the VBC organizers host educational programming for a modest fee. Evenings usually begin at 5:30 pm and include a freshly prepared dinner, inspiring speakers, and for some of the nights, music! Project information and evening/workshop tickets are available on-line at www.villagebuildingconvergence.com.

Tickets are also available at the door for our four evenings at the Carvlin Hall, 2408 Southeast 16th Avenue. Line-up includes Jon Young June 1, Women Leaders in Permaculture June 2, Making Homes & Building Community with Mark Lakeman and Lydia Doleman June 3, and Sharing Power: Tools for Transforming Community June 8.

To find out about the community projects as well as the evening program and workshops, visit www.villagebuildingconvergence.com.

