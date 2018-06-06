The Sanctuary @ Sandy Plaza ~ 1785 NE Sandy Blvd.

June 7 – 30 ~ Thursday – Saturday at 7:30 pm

For tickets/information: 503-239-5919 or trianglepro.org

It’s 1989 and Berlin Wall stands between communism and freedom. Hansel’s mother feels the only way her son can escape is to have her young son marry an American GI – but to do that, he must have a sex change operation. He gets married, is brought to America only to be dumped by the American GI.

This musical which started in a small bar in 1996 has become a cult phenomenon and was honored on Broadway winning 4 Tony Awards!