May 2018 Neighborhood Association Elections Be engaged and make a difference in your neighborhood by participating in the Neighborhood Association Board Elections. 2035 Comprehensive Plan Update The 2035 Comprehensive Plan will go into effect later this month; learn more about how it will shape and grow our city. SE Uplift Celebrates PUAH Join SE Uplift and PUAH in celebrating a successful first year and the launch of the next phase of the coalition's anti-hate work. Racism and Hate Crimes in SE Portland and Beyond With continued increase of hate and bias crimes, it is important that organizations like SE Uplift speak up and support communities being targeted by hateful acts. Stepping Up To The Plate Portland neighborhoods need you to show up, show out and step up to the plate to create change in their neighborhoods.Read further to find ways you can be involved May SE Uplift Board Meeting Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend. May Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock