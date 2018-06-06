May 2018
2018 elections
Neighborhood Association Elections

Be engaged and make a difference in your neighborhood by participating in the Neighborhood Association Board Elections.
comp plan update
2035 Comprehensive Plan Update

The 2035 Comprehensive Plan will go into effect later this month;  learn more about how it will shape and grow our city.
puah celebration
SE Uplift Celebrates PUAH

Join SE Uplift and PUAH in celebrating a successful first year and the launch of the next phase of the coalition’s anti-hate work.
hate
Racism and Hate Crimes in SE Portland and Beyond

With continued increase of hate and bias crimes, it is important that organizations like SE Uplift speak up and support communities being targeted by hateful acts.
step up to plate
Stepping Up To The Plate

Portland neighborhoods need you to show up, show out and step up to the plate to create change in their neighborhoods.Read further to find ways you can be involved
May SE Uplift Board Meeting

Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend.
May Featured Events
PUAH celebration
Just a Number
asian cultural evening
multicultural night
cultural agility
houseless conversation
assertive engagement
our story
