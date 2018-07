will be announced in a press conference Tuesday, July 10, at Tony Starlight’s, 1125 SE Madison St. from 5 to 7 pm. OMHOF will present scholarships and recipients will perform. These students were picked from nearly one hundred applicants from around the state. OMHOF will also announce who is performing at the 11th Annual Induction, Saturday, October 13 at the Aladdin Theater Artist and Album of the Year will be announced at the press conference. See omhof.org.