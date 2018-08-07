OFFICE OF COMMUNITY & CIVIC LIFE

34th Annual Spirit of Portland Awards

Call for nominations

Portland, OR – Call for nominations for the 34th Annual Spirit of Portland awards closes Tuesday, August 28th 2018.

Spirit of Portland Awards are a recognition of local heroes, and the impact of their work on creating a shared future in a city we all share. Each year Portland City Council presents Spirit of Portland Awards to individuals and organizations who make outstanding contributions to our community. A city’s true ingredient is people, so nominate those who have helped Portland shine!

Nomination forms are available at https://www.portlandoregon.gov/civic/77432 or by contacting Marco Mejia, at 503-823-3093 or email: spiritofportland@portlandoregon.gov

Nomination forms are currently available in English, Chinese, Spanish, Somali, Russian and Vietnamese. Forms may also be requested in any other language.

The awards ceremony will be held in the month of November 2018. Theme for this year’s award ceremony is “one city, many communities”.

Award recipients will be chosen from the following categories: Outstanding Individual Leadership Awards Young Leader of the Year / Elder Leader of the Year / Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Award / Access and Disability Justice Award Outstanding Organization Leadership Awards Civic engagement project / group, organization of the Year / Private business for-profit initiative / Private business non-profit initiative / Sandy Diedrich Environmental Stewardship of the Year

Spirit of Portland Award recipients are chosen by a selection committee comprised of representatives from the Mayor’s and City Commissioners’ offices, the Office of Community & Civic Life, community leaders, and previous Spirit of Portland winners.

###