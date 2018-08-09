August 18th, 12-7pm, SE Yamhill at Water Ave.

Cargo presents the first ever street fair that celebrates the artist, makers and businesses of the Central Eastside. Sponsorship comes from Lippman Co, XRAY.FM and Travel Portland with all proceeds going to benefit Central City Concern.

The day will include music by XRAY.FM resident DJ’s, live and collaborative painting by East Creative Collective and free dance lessons by new dance studio, Vitalidad.

Vendors for the event include Noraneko, Water Ave Coffee, Alma Chocolate, Asia America, Sage & Brass, Wild Shaman, Indigo Proof, Guardian Games, Munin Leather, Laundry PDX, Getaround, Shalom Y’all, Salt of the Earth Designs, as well as the many businesses that reside on Se Yamhill St.

The event is free, open to the public and kid-friendly.