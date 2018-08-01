By Laura Smith

Hopefully our weather will cool off by September 30 for the Tar ‘n’ Trail benefit run and walk which will take place that day in Mt. Tabor Park. All proceeds from this event go to the Friends of Mt. Tabor Park. This family-oriented outing starts at 9 am. For more info, go to runannie.net.

Eastside Village PDX is a network of support and reduced-cost professional services developed by neighborhood residents to make it possible for older adults and people with disabilities to remain in their own homes for as long as they choose. To learn more, go online to: eastsidevillage.org, send them an email to info@eastsidevillage.org or call 503.866.0571.

Reservoir Restoration Project activities continue in Mt. Tabor Park including patching concrete surfaces on the gatehouses at Reservoirs 5 and 6, and new window installation on the weir building at Reservoir 1. Reservoir 5 has not been drained and cleaned yet this year due to low water levels in Bull Run.

SE Uplift celebrates its 50th Anniversary on Thursday, August 23 from 3:30-7:30 pm with music, food, fun and activities at the SE Uplift building, 3534 SE Main St. They will be honoring several long-serving volunteers and have activities related to their five-decade history of building healthy neighborhoods and promoting community involvement.

Weed Warriors in Mt. Tabor Park meet on the last Saturday of every month between April and October. Volunteers are always needed. Meet at 9 am at the Visitors Center. Go to taborfriends.org for more information.

The Friends of Mt. Tabor Park’s annual picnic, which will be a potluck, will be held on August 14 from 5:30-7 pm in Picnic Area A, near the main parking lot. For info about this event and Friends of Mt. Tabor Park, go to taborfriends.org.

Cascadia Composers, a local group of composers who put on concerts of their new music, will perform in the Mt. Tabor Park Amphitheater on Saturday, September 15 from 4-6 pm. It’s free and family-friendly.

The next meeting of the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association will be Wednesday, August 15 at 7 pm at Mt Tabor Presbyterian Church at SE 54th and Belmont, with social time and homemade cookies starting 6:50 pm.

For more information, visit mttaborpdx.org