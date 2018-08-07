 
August 2018
staying safe
Staying Safe: Uniting In Love

It is an action-packed month, full of end of summer neighborhood events so please keep safety and crime prevention at the top of your list.
National Night Out

National Night Out is a great way to build community cohesiveness in your neighborhood.
50th bday
SE Uplift Turns 50!!!

The 50th Birthday Celebration is just weeks away! Please join us and spread the word far and wide.
SE Uplift Quarter 4 Report

What has SE Uplift been doing? Read the Quarterly report here.
No Board Meeting in August

Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend.
August Featured Events
