August 2018 Staying Safe: Uniting In Love It is an action-packed month, full of end of summer neighborhood events so please keep safety and crime prevention at the top of your list. National Night Out National Night Out is a great way to build community cohesiveness in your neighborhood. SE Uplift Turns 50!!! The 50th Birthday Celebration is just weeks away! Please join us and spread the word far and wide. SE Uplift Quarter 4 Report What has SE Uplift been doing? Read the Quarterly report here. No Board Meeting in August Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend. August Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock Thanks for reading! Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)