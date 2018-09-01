September 8 ~ 10 am – 6 pm

34th Ave Stage

• Bobby Musgraves

• Bitches in the Beehive

• Wave Action

• Mini Blinds

39th Ave./Cesar Chavez Stage

• Olive & Dingo

• Those Willows

• Thomas Mudrick

• Dreckig

Times TBA go to: facebook.com/events/661360570906975/

Belmont Stories . . .

The stories on the following pages are about some of the long time retail and restaurant anchors on Belmont Street. Due to time and space, we weren’t able to reach everyone. The merchants we did interview give a good idea of the entrepreneurial determination, vision, creativity, resourcefulness, quest for beauty and independent nature of an owner/operator business. We are lucky to have these areas of commerce,,. a commodity that many cities are just beginning to reestablish – a commodity that relies on your support. Remember that with every dollar spent in our community sixty cents stays in our community.

KOiPOD Salon

You have to know that Portland is a special place when a native of Wahiawa, Oahu decides to come here to live, work and raise a family. That is exactly what Kahala Orion did.

He was the youngest of six children raised by his “awesome” mom and stepdad. In hindsight, Kahala realized how hard his mother worked to give them all they had – something he overlooked as a teenager. He loved growing up there with his big family and friends and with the backdrop of the enchanting Hawaiian Islands.

After graduating from Pearl City high, he went on to Leeward Community College with plans to become a chef, but after a year he knew that wasn’t his passion. Kahala is an artist at heart and a practical one. He wanted to do something he loved to do, so he took a hiatus from study and came stateside, traveling for five years until the road brought him to Portland.

“Portland was a cool hidden gem and we [traveling companions] all fell in love,” he said. He started waiting tables and went back to school to get a job in Cosmetology. “I could see myself doing it for a long time and after twenty-five years I still love it.”

That was in 1989. Shortly thereafter he opened KOiPOD in its first location on Belmont. In 2008, he moved to the current location, 3442 SE Belmont.

KOiPOD was the first tenant in this new Mondrian-designed building. The controversial style was just the beginning of the renaissance on Belmont that has continued ever since.

An old commercial on television said, “Only her hairdresser knows for sure” and there’s some truth to that. Kahala is close with many of his clients. He has heard great life stories while keeping people looking good and loving their hair. He has styled some amazing up-dos for weddings and stays current with new color procedures, hairstyles and cutting techniques.

Kahala carries several exclusive hair products: Bumble and Bumble, Kevin Murphy and Loma – that really do help even the most troubled hair.

Kahala mentioned an anecdote where a hysterical client called because she had done a self-cut and it ended up getting too short. “I know we are doing amazing things with hair these days but growing hair back isn’t one of them.” His solution was to go on kicking yourself or have a drink and call him in a month.

When the big migration to Portland began to be noticeable about seven years ago, he said that at first it was hard not to feel a little bitter. “The hidden gem was discovered.” Rather than complain because the city was growing, he decided it was better to be positive. Many businesses are booming and he has hopes for the future.

At this year’s Belmont Street Fair KOiPOD will be celebrating their tenth year in this space. Kahala’s daughter Kalia will be giving away free lemonade for donations to the families of the Puna area of Hawaii who have lost their homes due to the volcano. They want to help their Obana (family) come back stronger than before. Look for 25 percent off all hair products the day of the fair.

“We look forward to seeing you at our space. Cheers and Mahalo for all these years of support from our Ohana to yours,” says Kahala.

The appointment booking is done online at koipodpdx@gmail.com. NT

Abbasi Fine Rugs

By Peter Zimmerman

Abbasi Fine Rugs was born out of tradition and opened in May of 2017 by owner Omar Abbasi, the son of a rug dealer and descendant of one of Persia’s most famous collectors.

He brings both his family heritage and the cultural tradition of handwoven rugs to the Belmont district.

Abbasi is passionate about the rugs he sells. To him they are much more than just woven threads. “I believe there is a soul to these rugs,” he says. The collection features rugs with intricate traditional designs and vibrant colors; deep reds along with shades of blue yellow and orange. Each one has its own lineage.

Omar takes the time to research and know each piece he sells, understanding that there is more than just an aesthetic to the rugs. Each one has a unique story; from the men who herd the sheep and shear the wool, to the women who weave them. The designs on the rugs represent generations of cultural art and are rarely written down, rather passed down over generations in an oral tradition.

“I feel as good selling these rugs as the person who buys them, knowing they’ve gone to the right home” he says of his inventory.

He strives to match each customer to the perfect rug for them. Most of the rugs are Persian and Turkish and come from Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Turkey. Omar travels the world, working directly with sellers to find his rugs, having spent time in some of the most dangerous parts the Middle East and Central Asia to retrieve these cultural artifacts.

The small shop has a cozy, homey feeling to it, one that Omar has cultivated. “I live in this neighborhood,” he says, “I love it here and wanted my store to be in Southeast Portland.” He started the store to bring his heritage to Belmont, to add what he could to the neighborhood.

You won’t have to spend an arm and a leg to own a piece of tribal art. Omar, a student, understands that a lot of people live on a budget, and feels that is important that the rugs end up with the right person. Because he works directly with the sellers, he is able to offer them for affordable prices. They are pieces of art that are meant to be shared.

Stop in and see the collection for yourself, Abbasi Fine Rugs is at 3150 SE Belmont St. Open Thursday through Sunday, 11 am-5 pm. PZ

Horse Brass Pub

By now, you’ve probably heard the story behind Horse Brass. Bought forty-two years ago by Don Younger during a midnight deal where he doesn’t really remember the sale happening, with the bill of sale written on a napkin. Despite, or maybe because of, its groggy beginnings, Horse Brass became Portland’s premier English style pub.

It’s bestowed with laurels, an award, is featured on multiple ‘Best of’ lists, and is considered one of the best bars in America. Horse Brass has helped usher in the new era of craft beer. It’s the first place where many of the biggest breweries in the Northwest got their start, and still a spot where new breweries can showcase their stuff, as preference is given to local beers of course.

I asked Joellen Piluso, owner of the pub since Younger’s death in 2011, what it is that keeps Horse Brass going after over forty years. “We keep up the Old Portland vibe” she said, “It’s a place where you walk in the door and you feel comfortable.” She’s right indeed; you do feel comfortable there.

Rough hewn wood tables flanked by benches, dim lights, the buzz of conversation, a welcoming bar, and there’s beer. Tap upon tap of every style of beer you could imagine. IPA’s, red’s, lagers, stouts, bitters, you name it, and they’ll put it in a pint for you. Couple that with some traditional English fare like bangers, meat pies, and Scotch eggs,

“It’s a little quirky, a place where anyone can sit down, enjoy a pint, a good meal, and good conversation” Piluso says. Don’t worry about your conversation being interrupted by emails or social media – at Horse Brass there is no Wi-Fi. The attention is on good beer, good company, and a good time.

The pub feels, as Don Younger used to say, “like it’s a second living room,” a place where you’d be just as comfortable cozying up to a good book as you would throwing a couple back during a game of darts. It’s all you want from beer culture, without the pretension. Despite the old time feel, the new age is welcome at Horse Brass too, as these days, they have craft Kombucha on tap.

No matter the generation, everyone should have a place where they can go and just chill, and this cozy corner of Belmont is the perfect place to do that.

Horse Brass is at 4534 SE Belmont. PZ

Mai Thai

A couple of entrepreneurial and courageous young women from Thailand independently made their way to Los Angeles, California to look for opportunities to improve their lives.

Aor (pronounced awe) Potchanalawan graduated from Chiang Mai University and worked as a reporter for ten years in Bangkok before immigrating to the United States.

Lily Narveponsirakul, also from Bangkok, had the same aspirations – a chance to make a new life for herself in America. The two met while working in a Thai restaurant in Los Angeles.

This experience got them thinking about opening their own restaurant and, after three years, decided why not. Aor’s mother had a restaurant in Bangkok, so she had access to some really good recipes. The question was where to go. One trip to Portland back in 2005 and they were decided. “We loved Portland.”

They moved here and opened the first Mai Thai on SW 18th. “It was a very smooth process working with the government and getting all our paperwork in order and obtaining green cards for our Thai chefs to come here and work.”

Both Aor and Lily were becoming citizens. “After being in SW for a few years, we decided we really liked SE Portland and decided to close the downtown location and move over here.”

That was ten years ago. They quickly became a Thai food staple in SE not only for the sit-down restaurant but as a delivery service too. Over the next few months they are planning to do a makeover inside to create a whole new look for their customers. “It’s time after ten years.”

These are two women who are on the move and they decided to expand their business by opening a Taste of Bangkok. This expansion went smoothly and offers the residents of NE Portland a place to get their Thai food.

“Using my mother’s recipes in the restaurants has made the food consistently authentic, fresh and flavorful,” Aor said, plus they both love to cook. Over the past several years, they have added a smaller Street Food menu. “What has become the popular Bangkok street food here in the US was what we ate everyday” – kind of like their fast food.

In Thailand, the main dishes don’t change much from north to south or east to west, and usually only in the degrees of the spices.

With the two inner city restaurants thriving, Aor and Lily decided to take the business one step further and open a larger fine dining venue to showcase more of the culinary arts of Thailand, especially the presentation of the food. “I brought a beautiful pavilion from Thailand to decorate the space and we remodeled to create a nice atmosphere,” Aor said.

Unfortunately just as they were signing the paperwork on this new space back in 2016, the new administration was starting to crack down on green cards for people to work in the United States. “We need four full time chefs for this restaurant because of the size, we have two,” Aor said. When they pleaded their case to the immigration authorities, their suggestion was to “hire Americans.”

“This is not so easy, we are cooking Thai food using old recipes from my mom. Not too many Americans can read Thai or understand the subtleties of our cooking.”

They went on to explain that they are not the only ones experiencing these difficulties; many other businesses are being affected by changes in the US immigration policy.

In the meantime, they both work double time to keep things moving ahead. They are thankful to be celebrating ten years into their second century here – ten on Belmont St., where the people of Portland have been so welcoming and supportive. NT

Hoda’s Middle Eastern Cuisine

Hoda’s restaurant will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in March, and they’ve been serving up delicious, authentic Lebanese cuisine at the same location on Belmont since the beginning. Named after restaurateur Hoda Khouri, Hoda’s is a family affair. Hoda followed in her father’s footsteps and shares ownership of her restaurant with her husband Hani.

Hoda was born in Beirut where she developed a passion for traditional Lebanese cuisine. In 1984 she immigrated to the United States with her family and landed in Portland. In November of 1998, She and Hani began to build their restaurant, opening the doors in March of the next year, along with their young family. Their twin daughters were only three months old when the business started.

You can usually find Hoda at the local farmers market – they’ve had a stall there for eleven years. All the produce at Hoda’s is locally-sourced, and the meat is local too.

“We are always trying to come up with new dishes. We try to have our dishes reflect the season,” she says of the menu, which changes according to the seasons, reflecting local produce. Today she is roasting a batch of freshly picked peppers for the night’s special.

Hoda travels to Beirut when she can, and is a part of all steps of the cooking process. She has created the recipes, picks out the ingredients, and is there to make sure every dish is done right, even after all these years. The kitchen staff has been with her for years and they know how to make sure every dish is done to perfection.

“We love what we do, it comes from the heart,” Hoda says. The family is proud to be able to provide for the Belmont community. “This is a good neighborhood,” she says, “good people and a good nightlife.” She is happy to continue to bring the most authentic, locally-sourced Lebanese food to the Belmont District.

For this year’s street fair, Hoda will bring a piece of the old country to the neighborhood. Hoda’s will have a booth outside the restaurant, where they will be serving Saj bread.

Usually found in Lebanese villages, this thin, Mediterranean style flatbread is cooked on a traditional domed grill and is usually done with herbs and cheese

No stranger to the Belmont Street Fair, Hoda has shared her culinary arts with the festivities for years. This year, Hoda’s will have a beer garden and will serve up Mediterranean standards like falafel and chicken shawarma.

The restaurant is located at 3401 SE Belmont St. . PZ

Twill

As a little girl growing up in Bluff City, Tennessee, Audra Fleming, of Twill, 3352 SE Belmont St., didn’t realize what a voguish little girl she was thanks to the beautiful clothes her seamstress mother made for her. Like most young kids, she just wanted to look like everyone else and was a little embarrassed by her unique clothes.

In retrospect, she knows the lavender pants and vest with a matching shirt and other handmade items only encouraged her lifelong love affair with the fashion industry.

By the time she was seventeen, Audra had her first job working at Dillard’s Department Store in Nashville. She fancied having a music career, but wasn’t having much success in the grind of Nashville’s competitive market.

She’d always envisioned herself living on the West Coast, so when a family member suggested she move to their farm in Sebastopol, it seemed like the perfect opportunity.

There she lived with goats, ducks, horses and a garden – a fitting place for a country girl with a soft, barely discernable southern drawl.

Along with farm work, she supported herself by working at a dress shop in town. After a few years, a friend told her about the opportunities in Portland. She moved here and managed the Rupert Cornelius store at the corner of SE 36th & Hawthorne for an absentee owner.

Things went well and she learned more about trade as the store’s buyer/manager. When the store closed, she was ready to launch her own clothing store. She had become more familiar with what the women of Portland were looking for in clothing. “If any one word would describe Twill’s clothing it would be classic,” Audra said. “That’s what my customers prefer.”

She opened her own clothing shop on SE 60th & Division St. in 2006 and the hard part was finding the right name. “I must have written down hundreds of names before the name Twill – which means textile weave – became the right one.”

With a piano in the shop, she could practice and play during slow times, and she worked with several bands here. When a space became available further down Division at SE 21st, Twill moved there and then moved again to Belmont six years ago. This is Twill’s home now.

“What makes this business work is my loyal customers, many of whom have become my friends over the years.”

When asked about what’s the news in fashion, Audra says this year is all about jumpsuits and she was excited about a couple of styles done in black from NooWorks, a woman-owned business out of California.

She just returned from a buying trip to Las Vegas, spending hours everyday going from rep to rep making her selections for the next season.

“There’s so much to consider and choose from. Now I need to sift through all the selections making sure I order what I think is the best for my customers.”

“Belmont has gone through some changes since I moved here six years ago. I am excited about the opening of H Mart, it will be good for our community.”NT