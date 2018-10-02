David Tyler Fox used to live here in the Rose City. Now he’s returning to Oregon for the first time in two years to celebrate the release of his debut album, Aquarian Dream.

Fox previously toured with Ken Stringfellow’s Band and is on an extended West Coast tour. He’s accompanied by the formidable Texas songwriter Bill Davis. Lucas Benoit of The Hill Dogs will also be in on the guitar pull Thursday October 11 at The Starday Tavern, 6517 SE Foster Rd.

Davis’ songs have been recorded by Calvin Russell and Porter Davis and his first album is My Money’s on You. A New Folk favorite at Texas’ legendary Kerrville Folk Festival, he performed this year with indie band Big Thief backing him up.

Fox and Davis are online at DavidTylerFox.bandcamp.com and BillDavisMusic.bandcamp.com