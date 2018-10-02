…celebrates its 20th year, October 13-14 and 20-21. Nearly a hundred artists will open their studios to the public for two weekends from 10 am to 5 pm. The event is free. The public can experience demos, try different art and meet local artists at work, in neighborhoods as far south as Oregon City and West Lynn, as far west as Beaverton, north to St. John’s, and east to Gresham.

For its second decade, a phone app tour guide is available. The traditional printed guide is now distributed in the October issue of Portland Monthly magazine that’s already out.

Help commemorate their anniversary at the Art Ball, Thursday November 8 in the Skyline Lounge of the Hilton Hotel at, 921 SW 6th St. from 6 pm to 10 pm. It’s a benefit for the Open Studios. Costumes are welcome so come dressed as your favorite artist, art period, or make yourself up as your own work of art. There will be a silent auction, fundraiser, music/dancing and more

For addresses of artists, the app or tickets for the ball, go to portlandopenstudios.com.