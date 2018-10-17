October 2018 A Message on Neighborhood Safety Hate and harassment will not be tolerated in our neighborhoods. Register to Vote for November Midterm Elections The midterm election is quickly approaching and so is the voter registration deadline. Are you ready to vote? Free Street Trees Available! Free street trees for apartment buildings and businesses available through the City of Portland Environmental Services. Clear up Confusion: Neighborhood Association Board Appointments SE Uplift and NE Coalition of Neighbors have compiled info to help answer community questions about this issue. Coalition Wide Learning and Networking Event This coalition-wide learning and networking event is an opportunity to celebrate the great work going on across the city, learn from each other, and meet bureau staff and other community advocates. Welcome Gaby Saldaña-Lopez Gaby joins SE Uplift as our new Community Engagement Liaison/Fiscal Sponsorship Manager. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for civic engagement and education. October Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock Thanks for reading! Facebook Instagram Website Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)