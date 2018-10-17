October 2018
hate not tolerated
A Message on Neighborhood Safety

Hate and harassment will not be tolerated in our neighborhoods.
voting
Register to Vote for November Midterm Elections

The midterm election is quickly approaching and so is the voter registration deadline. Are you ready to vote?
Free Street Trees Available!

Free street trees for apartment buildings and businesses available through the City of Portland Environmental Services.
Clear up Confusion: Neighborhood Association Board Appointments

SE Uplift and NE Coalition of Neighbors have compiled info to help answer community questions about this issue.
land use network event
Coalition Wide Learning and Networking Event

This coalition-wide learning and networking event is an opportunity to celebrate the great work going on across the city, learn from each other, and meet bureau staff and other community advocates.
gaby welcome
Welcome Gaby Saldaña-Lopez

Gaby joins SE Uplift as our new Community Engagement Liaison/Fiscal Sponsorship Manager. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for civic engagement and education.
October Featured Events
When Does My Neighborhood Meet?
Neighborhood Map
Ardenwald-Johnson Creek
Brentwood-Darlington
Brooklyn
Buckman
Creston-Kenilworth
Eastmoreland
Foster-Powell
Hosford-Abernethy
Kerns
Laurelhurst
Montavilla
Mt. Scott-Arleta
Mt. Tabor
North Tabor
Reed
Richmond
Sellwood-Moreland
South Tabor
Sunnyside
Woodstock
Thanks for reading!
Facebook
Facebook
Instagram
Instagram
Website
Website