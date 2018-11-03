It’s a don’t miss evening of powerful songwriting with two provocative artists as Café Artichoke presents Joanne Rand from Humboldt County and Reggie Garrett from Seattle, Saturday, November 10.

Rand has toured nationally for 30+ years and has made seventeen albums of her brand of Psychedelic-Folk-Revival music. In a wide array of temperments, perspective and style, she weaves tales of the human condition so clear and tactile that poet Gary Snyder called her songs “Elegance and fierceness in the same deep breath”. Feel the bumps rise on your skin and the lump rise in your throat when she sings. See JoanneRandMusic.com

Garrett’s urban acoustic folk music covers lots of ground with his percussive guitar that incorporates Latin rhythms, blues, Gospel and Celtic creating and enhancing a variety of moods. His voice is an evocative instrument and he’s toured for years, playing concerts and festivals often with his band The Snake Oil Peddlers. See reggiegarrett.com

Cafe Artichoke is at 2001 SE Powell Blvd. Show begins at 8 pm. Tickets are $15 available at the door and online: at tinyurl.com/y9vqtyed.

Other concerts this month are Cosy Sheridan and Michael Shay with Julay Brooks Saturday November 17 at 8 pm; Larry Wilder and Bellows & Squawk, Sunday, November. 18, at 7 pm and Klezmer Fiddle and Yiddish Folksongs with Jake Shulman-Ment and Eleonore Weill, Sunday November 25 at 7 pm.