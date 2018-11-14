Here is a link to the stores signed up by neighborhood and will be updated daily.

Popular retail event energizes the local economy and encourages shopping at Portland’s independently owned neighborhood retailers

The 8th annual Little Boxes event returns for the 2018 holiday season with three days of shopping, in-store promotions, and chances to win raffle prizes while exploring Portland’s unique, locally owned retail shops and neighborhoods. The citywide shopping event kicks off on Black Friday (Nov. 23th) and continues on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 24th) and Sunday (Nov. 25th). Just download the Little Boxes digital app and start shopping.

“In Portland, 98% of neighborhood businesses have five or fewer employees,” said Heather Hoell Executive Director of Venture Portland. “Little Boxes emphasizes the unique spirit of Portland’s independently owned retail stores at a time of year when the big box, national retailers dominate. Shopping at our small, neighborhood retailers helps them stay in business and provides shoppers with unique and often locally made gift ideas.”

Scott Vernon of the Buckman neighborhood has shopped with Little Boxes every year since it started. “I pretty much do all my holiday shopping for family at Little Boxes – my family all live in California and they are regular mall shoppers. They enjoy that I’m able to give them items that are unique to Portland.”

Cat Gerstenschlager of Raleigh Hills has participated in Little Boxes for the past five years. “I love this program. It’s a tradition with my kids where I take them to buy gifts for our family. They’re in charge of putting our raffle entries into the app and we get to check out new shops, get our shopping done, and have a great family experience.”

Little Boxes Digital App Makes it Easy to Shop and Win Prizes

Getting started is easy by downloading the Little Boxes appavailable both for iPhone and Android use. The app is a shopper’s digital passport to participating in the Little Boxes promotion to find stores by category, proximity, or neighborhood and enter the raffle to win a variety of prizes. Each visit and purchase from a Little Boxes participating store earns a raffle entry and each purchase unlocks additional entries. The more entries received, the more opportunities shoppers have to win a prize.

“Built Oregon is thrilled to produce Little Boxes to connect shoppers with local retailers in our community,” said Terry St. Marie, co-founder of Built Oregon and co-owner of Tender Loving Empire. “This annual shopping event has become Portland’s Black Friday and Small Business Saturday weekend tradition and a fun alternative to the frenzy at the big box retailers. We recognize that the vibrancy of the local economy depends on all of us to support our local neighborhood retailers during Little Boxes – and all year long.”

About Little Boxes

Little Boxes is owned and operated by Built Oregon, a non-profit that supports entrepreneurs throughout Oregon by being the voice championing the businesses they are building, shining a light on individual regions, and revealing the economic impact these entrepreneurs and their companies have all across Oregon, all of which culminates in an annual gathering, the Built Up Festival. The Little Boxes citywide shopping event takes place following Thanksgiving – from Friday, November 23th through Sunday, November 25th. For more information about the event and a list of retailers and raffle prizes, please visit https://pdx.shoplittleboxes.com/, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @littleboxespdx.

