E-scooters update

Hear ye, hear ye, e-scooter haters and lovers. The experiment is over. With some 676,000 trips logged covering 775,000 miles, the pilot program ended last month.

While Portland Bureau of Transportation has been collecting data since last July about whether scooters help or harm by decreasing car trips, increasing mobility and whether favorable comments outweigh negatives, it is not too late to tell the City what you really think about the madcap motorized vehicles that scoot in and out of traffic, around the elderly, baby carriaged and bicycled.

To learn more: or to share your experience email: E-scooter@portlandoregon.gov or leave a phone message at 503.823.7483.

No Comment Allowed on RIP Revisions Update

City Council’s hearing of an expansive revision of the Residential Infill Project (RIP) proposal to allow multi-units in virtually all single family zoned neighborhoods is delayed until next summer.

That means Portland residents have more time to prepare comments for or against the project. What they won’t have is an opportunity to present their cases prior to Council hearings..

Outrage and legal machinations are mounting over concerns that RIP will rip-up the fabric of stable neighborhoods and incentivize demolition.

The controversial expansion directive from the developer-heavy Planning and Sustainability Commission (PSC) to allow four-plexes in some 97% of the City’s residential neighborhoods, surprised even veteran planners scrambling to meet deadlines.

Materials included revised maps and zoning code language for presentation to the Commission in February. Revised economic analysis is due prior to a December 11 PSC review.

Advocates contend more housing equals more affordable housing. They claim prices trickle down once demand is met. Critics call trickle down an unproven theory posited by development subsidized organizations like 1000 Friends of Oregon and its pro-RIP Portland 4 Everyone lobby.

Housing activists are being duped, says tenant advocate Meg Hanson. Calling RIP a “trojan horse land grab”, she says it will increase displacement and gentrification, hitting working class families hardest.

A legal appeal claiming plan aspects undermine state land use laws has been filed with the Oregon Court of Appeals by a SW neighborhood.