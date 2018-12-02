By Jack Rubinger

There’s no shortage of interesting, fun and easy seasonal giving and volunteer opportunities in our community this season.

Here are a few:

• Ben Gernert from Lutheran Community Services is looking for new or gently used coats/jackets as well as diapers. Contact bgernert@lcsnw.org, call 503.731.9590 or visit www.lcsnw.org for more information.

• Windermere Real Estate is running a coat and blanket drive to benefit communities where Windermere real estate brokers live and work. The annual Share the Warmth campaign runs through December 19. Windermere brokers will be collecting new or gently used adult-sized coats and twin-sized blankets for the local community.

In our SE area, donations will benefit Transition Projects, a local nonprofit that helps people transition from homelessness to housing. The public can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. Windermere locations in SE are 5015 SE Hawthorne Blvd. and 1610 SE Bybee Blvd.

“Beyond helping people buy and sell homes, our real estate brokers have always been committed to their local communities,” said Scott Mitchelson, President, Windermere Real Estate/Oregon & SW Washington.

Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $33 million towards improving lives in our communities. For more information, visit windermere.com.

• Artichoke Music is having a sock drive for the homeless they’re conducting in connection with their Holiday Concert, Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All on Saturday, December 15.

Award winning singer-songwriter Beth Wood headlines the show, with a stellar cast of featured performers including: Mark Bosnian, Megan Cronin & Chris Baron, Ed Haynes, David Gross, Halelupe, Gary Furlow and Alexa MacDonald.

Artichoke requests bringing one pair of warm winter socks which will be distributed to Portland’s homeless community through the good works of Transition Projects. Transition Projects assists more than 10,000 people annually, with a special focus on veterans, women, couples and people with disabilities.

Tickets are $15 and available via Brown Paper Tickets at 121518.brownpapertickets.com.

• The Community Music Center (CMC) raises money year-round and has a December appeal to give need-based scholarships to music students who can’t afford the cost of lessons on their own. Sometimes, families need help keeping lessons going during hard times like having lots of bills from a medical emergency or rent increase.

The Center has helped homeless children find joy in their day, given them something to look forward to, and given foster kids a consistency in their lives. CMC has helped a lot of young families for whom lessons would be financially out of reach.

They’ve been serving SE Portland since 1959, enhancing the community by providing access to quality instruction and opportunities to learn about, make, and enjoy music.

Donations are accepted online at communitymusiccenter.org, via phone at 503.823.3177, or in person at 3350 SE Francis St.

• Montavilla Farmers Market (MFM)is increasing access to healthy food in our community.

Right now, one in seven neighbors experience food insecurity. You can help!

Everybody Eats helps households in need access fresh, quality produce through a dollar-for-dollar SNAP match. Montavilla Farmers Market has provided more than $60,000 of matching funds to families in the community since 2009.

Make a gift in support of Everybody Eats this holiday season via their website or at the Info Booth on any MFM Market Day. Together, we can provide access to fresh produce and healthy ingredients, and make the season a little brighter for all.

• Here’s an important local initiative backed by developer Homer William’s nonprofit, Oregon Harbor of Hope. OHOH recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to bring two new mobile shower and laundry trucks to Portland metro-area’s homeless community.

While most homeless services require the population to come to them, these trucks will visit schools, churches, and encampments across the city to bring showers, clean laundry, soap, towels, personal needs kits, underwear and warm socks to those in our most vulnerable communities.

The $300k goal will finish outfitting the trucks with everything they need to hit the road and provide mobile showers and laundry services for the first year.

Williams asks readers to share the campaign with readers for Giving Tuesday, with an opportunity to see the trucks firsthand when they’re completed in mid-December. See gofundme.com/showers-and-laundry-PDX

• Finally, Community Vision strives to make Oregon a place where people with disabilities can live, work and thrive in the communities of their choice.

This holiday season, Community Vision is looking for donations to support their programs.

They provide support for people to live independently, find employment, and set up savings plans. Each person’s services are uniquely tailored to their needs and goals. Gifts will ensure that people with disabilities can get out and connect with their community, which is so important this time of year.

To learn more or to donate, you can go to cvision.org, email Jill at jill@cvision.org. all 503.292.4964.