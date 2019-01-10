The Fair Housing Council of Oregon (FHCO) is thrilled to present their 21st Annual Fair Housing Poster Contest theme: “Everyone is Welcome in My Neighborhood”.

Participation in this year’s poster contest educates our youth on how fair housing laws protect all Oregonians against illegal housing discrimination by promoting equitable access to housing and economic choices. According to the federal and state fair housing laws, all residents have equal access to housing regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, familial status, disability, source of income, marital status, sexual orientation, age, gender identity, and occupation. (For more details on protected classes, please visit: www.fhco.org/index.php/discrimination-in-oregon/protected-classes )

Oregon students in the 1st through 8th grades are encouraged to design and submit their very own poster, exhibiting the importance of acceptance and diversity in our neighborhoods. This is the perfect opportunity to engage the youngest members of our community in open discussion about civil rights in housing.

The top contest entries receive cash awards and the chance to showcase their artwork throughout Oregon. Posters must be horizontally-oriented on an 11”x17” sheet of white paper or poster board to qualify. All entries must be received no later than 5:00pm on Friday, March 15th. To apply, please have contestants submit their entries to:

Fair Housing Council of Oregon

1221 SW Yamhill St. #305

Portland, OR 97205

For more information and details on how to enter FHCO’s 21st Annual Fair Housing Poster Contest, please visit: www.fhco.org/index.php/news/poster-competition. Questions or interested in volunteering? Contact Eleanor Doyle, Program Assistant at edoyle@fhco.org .