Milagro Theatre presents the premiere of Milta Ortiz’ Judge Torres, directed by Mandana Khoshnevisan, and presented January 10-19.

Judge Torres is a modern day fairy tale rooted in Salvadoran folklore. It’s the story of Xiomara Torres, immigrant, dreamer, and #MeToo survivor who crossed the Tijuana River at the age of eight for a chance at a better life. She went from undocumented immigrant to being elected as esteemed Multnomah County Judge last May.

Putting herself through the University of California, Berkeley and later Lewis & Clark Law School with a combination of scholarships, grants, loans and jobs, Torres now brings a diversity to the bench not often seen in Oregon or across the nation; as a Latina, and also as a child abuse victim and product of the foster care system.

This bilingual production follows her journey, woven with magical realism and Mayan folktales from her home country of El Salvador. Through the telling of her family’s journey across Mexico, playwright Ortiz was inspired by her own immigrant experiences highlighting the strength of the human spirit and overcoming adversity no matter what the odds.

Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St. has performances Thursday-Saturday at 7:30, Sunday at 2 pm. Opening night is Friday, January 11 at 7:30 pm and the post-show reception will be catered by Tamale Boy. Tickets available at 503.236.7253 or milagro.org.