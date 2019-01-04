Artichoke Music has concerts aplenty on stage at Café Artichoke, 2007 SE Powell Blvd. January’s highlights include: All ages welcome and advance tickets are available now for $15 at artichokemusic.org.

Saturday, January 5, 8 pm, Larry Pattis and Eric Skye – Pattis is a fingerstyle guitarist, with a range from classical to jazz to country to blues to Celtic fusion and beyond and has been named one of the Top Ten Acoustic Music Artists of the Decade by the International Acoustic Music Awards, “My style has evolved over the years into a fusion of folk, classical, and Celtic styles, which focuses mainly on both melodic and rhythmic variation, and each piece is a short-story, or perhaps a chapter describing a life experience,” Pattis said. See larrypattis.com

Skye occupies a niche between Americana, jazz, and blues. His original style, has a healthy respect for groove, and a love of unadulterated acoustic tone. He has been featured on NPR, PRI, and featured in magazines such as Guitar Player, Fretboard Journal, Acoustic Guitar, Guitar World, and many others. ericskye.com

Sunday, January 6 at 7 pm, Harmonica player, guitarist and singer Kim Field performs on the Café Artichoke stage. He will be joined by celebrated guitarist, Whit Draper.

Internationally celebrated musician Field has appeared with Muddy Waters, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Robert Cray, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Gregg Allman, James Cotton, Otis Rush, John Lee Hooker, Albert Collins, Walter Horton, and Big Mama Thornton. He has played the San Francisco Blues Festival, in New York City’s Central Park, Portland’s Waterfront Rhythm and Blues Festival, and Seattle’s Bumbershoot, He has been nominated twice for the Washington State Blues Society Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, February 9, Field will join blues guitarist and Artichoke teacher Steve Cheseborough, celebrating the harmonica in a workshop. Field is the author of Harmonicas, Harps, and Heavy Breathers, the only book about the evolution of the harmonica. The duo will perform, demonstrate different harmonica styles and techniques.

See artichokemusic.org to purchase tickets and to register for music classes and workshops. Classes for the next term start on Monday, January 7 and run for 7 weeks.