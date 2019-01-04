January’s presentation at Sidestreet Arts is a group show of Pacific Northwest Printmakers in the featured gallery. This is “Puddles” an intaglio print from Rebecca Marsh McCannell.

Intaglio, copperplate etchings, monoprints, linoleum block and woodblock printing will be shown by McCannell, Greg Pharr, Beth Kerschen, Katherine McDowell, Poppy Dully, Kristin Kohl, Erik Sandgren, Michael Pratt, and Steve Wenshi Chan.

Displayed January 3-27 with opening reception January 4, 6 to 9 pm. Artists Meet is January 13, Noon-3 pm. Sidestreet Arts is at 140 SE 28th Ave. Sidestreetarts.com,