January 2019 Solving Portland's Housing Crisis: What have State, Regional, and Local Governments done lately? Read this snap shot of available resources, new funding, policies, and other efforts set in motion the last year(s) to understand and address the housing crisis in Portland. Opportunities to Honor MLK This January 21st! MLK Day is January 21st, 2019. To honor this holiday, it is common for communities to learn about the civil rights movement, get educated about human rights or to do acts of service for just causes. Go here for some opportunities. Warming Centers in Multnomah County This is a complete list of shelters and warming centers by Multnomah County and the Join Office of Homeless Services. Report a Hate or Bias Incident This hate & bias tool is working to meet the need for a supportive, accurate, and culturally-appropriate documentation process that enables those most impacted to be able to report hate incidents in a trusted manner. It Is COLD Outside Please familiarize yourself with the resources available to our un-housed neighbors. Please share this information with anyone you are concerned about during the winter. What is civic engagement to you? Office of Community & Civic Life is seeking input on how Portlanders define, practice, and express civic engagement. Take this survey, to tell us how you would like to engage, deliberate, and communicate with local government. Meeting & Event Space Available at SE Uplift SE Uplift's building is a resource to the community and strives to provide affordable event and meeting spaces to community members. Conversation Projects are Back in 2019 SE Uplift will be hosting four conversations with Oregon Humanities throughout the winter and spring of 2019 starting with Beyond Invitation: How to create inclusive communities? With Rachel Bernstein. Learn more and RSVP here. January Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock