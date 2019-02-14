Book launch for Republic Café
Powell’s Books on Hawthorne, Feb 18, 7:30pm, Free
David Biespiel is the founder of the Attic Institute of Arts and Letters and Poet-in-Residence at Oregon State University. His most recent book is The Education of a Young Poet. He is the recipient of NEA, Lannan, and Stegner fellowships, two Oregon Book Awards, and has been a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Balakian Award.
April Baer hosts the weekly radio arts show, State of Wonder, at Oregon Public Broadcasting, covering how art is made and consumed. Prior to this assignment, she worked as a reporter and was the local host of Morning Edition at OPB. Before coming to OPB in 2004, she worked as a studio engineer, host, reporter and occasional music host at several stations in Ohio.