The launch for David Biespiel’s eleventh book, Republic Café, will be in Portland next Monday night, Feb 18, at Powell’s Books on Hawthorne — in conversation with April Baer. Republic Café is a tale of love and darkness, a magical portrait of the writer as a moral and imaginative participant in the political life of his nation. In addition to reading from this new book of poems, David and April will be talking about the fragility of memory, the consequences of 9/11, the poetry of our time, and the complexities of longing, love, and tragedy. “Republic Café creates a kind physical and metaphysical intimacy that feels quite rare in the present moment of American poetry.” ~ The Rumpus “David Biespiel meditates on love during a time of violence, tallying what appears and disappears from moment to moment.” ~ Publishers Weekly Read more about Republic Café Book launch for Republic Café

Powell’s Books on Hawthorne, Feb 18, 7:30pm, Free David Biespiel is the founder of the Attic Institute of Arts and Letters and Poet-in-Residence at Oregon State University. His most recent book is The Education of a Young Poet. He is the recipient of NEA, Lannan, and Stegner fellowships, two Oregon Book Awards, and has been a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Balakian Award. April Baer hosts the weekly radio arts show, State of Wonder, at Oregon Public Broadcasting, covering how art is made and consumed. Prior to this assignment, she worked as a reporter and was the local host of Morning Edition at OPB. Before coming to OPB in 2004, she worked as a studio engineer, host, reporter and occasional music host at several stations in Ohio. ____________________________________________________________ Check out the latest Attic workshops in fiction, nonfiction, and poetry Pssst….New spring workshops to be announced soon!