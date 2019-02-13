Black History Month Opportunities to celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of African Americans. Data About Us, By Us PUAH is building a rapid response system that combines reporting and tracking of hateful acts and providing the support and protection our communities need in this uncertain era. Oregon’s Legislature is in Session! It’s that time of the year again; the rush of the holidays are behind us, days are finally getting longer, and we can smell that sweet scent of lawmaking in the air. Portland United Against Hate (PUAH) Report to City Council SE Uplift’s involvement with PUAH has increased our organization’s ability to identify hate violence, prepare for acts of hate, and respond to them rapidly and publicly. SE Uplift Supports Point-In-Time Count Point-In-Time counts provide a snapshot of people experiencing homelessness in Multnomah County on any given night. Get Ready for Spring Cleanups Neighborhood Cleanups make disposing of bulky waste easy, cost less than the dump and help fund community activities like picnics and movie nights. Join the Conversation! Join SE Uplift and Oregon Humanities for the upcoming community conversation, “Beyond Invitation: How do we create inclusive communities?” February Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Association Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)