Through March 31 Artist Chat with Karen Wippich: March 10, Noon – 2 pm ​ Our March show, “All Mixed Up: Collage & Mixed Media” is a group show which will bring together an amazing array of, you guessed it, collage and mixed media artists. Kathy Brock, Sid DeLuca, Denise Althea Graham, Stephanie Hatch, Alicia Justus, Joe Kincher, Kimi Kitsch, Reta Larson, LuLu Ludlum, Kathleen Mistry, Michael Pratt, Jen Rideout, Bridgett Spicer, Jackie Stewart, Karen Wippich and more. You won’t want to miss this group show… it’s sure to be a cut up! Sidestreet Arts is at 140 SE 28th Ave. Sidestreetarts.com