Help raise money for the arts integrated programming at Buckman Arts Focus Elementary, Saturday March 9, (10-5 pm) and Sunday March 10, (11-4 pm). The 29th annual Buckman Art Show and Sell has more than a hundred and twenty professional artists and craftspersons presenting their work to sell and raise money for arts education. Shop a juried collection of fine art, ceramics, jewelry, garden and wearable art.

There’s even a community art project honoring migration in the studio that will hang in the school. Find a one of a kind art treasure from the student art gallery. There are free kid (or kid at heart) activities planned in the studio, a silent auction, food trucks, face painting and more.

Sunday features a full day of student performances with dance and music. A list of participating artists and performance times are all online at buckmanartshow.weebly.com.

Featured artists this year are Erika Rier, Roger Porter, Magpie Metals, Read Pate, William Labelle, Mle Jay.

29th Annual Buckman Art Show and Sell is presented Saturday Sunday March 9 and 10 at 320 SE 16th Ave. Suggested donation $2-5.