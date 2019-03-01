Seamus Egan, founding member of Solas, is touring for the first time ever, as The Seamus Egan Project, bringing along friends and musical guests, and introducing fans to his immense and influential catalog of music, as well as new music he’s never recorded or performed live. Beginning with tunes from his groundbreaking album, When Juniper Sleeps, through the twenty year recording career of his iconic band, Egan continues to explore the further reaches of the Irish tradition, and beyond.

He appears March 8 at 8 pm at Alberta Rose Theatre: 3000 NE Alberta St. Tickets are $28/$32. Minors OK when accompanied by a parent or guardian. See albertarosetheatre.com 503.764.4131.