Emmy nominee and master harp guitarist John Doan, performs in concert at Unity of Portland, Friday March 8.

A Celtic Pilgrimage to St. Patrick’s World takes the audience on an adventure to Thin Places where the Irish believe that the distance between Heaven and earth and the difference between the past, present and future is “thin.”

Rediscover the drama and courage of St. Patrick and others during Ireland’s Golden Age through Doan’s award winning music and storytelling in the old Bardic tradition. The experience is heightened by images of the very locations the music was composed through a multimedia show presented with the music.

Doan has performed in concert halls and festivals across the globe and is known as the world’s leading harp guitarist. The harp guitar supplements the standard guitar’s six fretted strings with six unfretted sub-bass strings and eight super treble strings, which ring with bell-like clarity.

Doan says, “It has almost the range of the piano but it is a lot easier to carry with you!” He is Associate Professor of music at Willamette University. See johndoan.com.

John Doan appears at Unity Church, 4525 SE Stark St. at 7 pm on Friday, March 8. Tickets are $15 and $20 at the door. For tickets call Unity of Portland at 503.234.7441.