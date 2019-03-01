Music Together of Portland hosts a children’s concert featuring recording artist “Uncle” Gerry Dignan and the program teachers. There are two shows March 10, at 3 pm and 5 pm at Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St. Bring children ages 0-8 for an hour of singing, dancing, and fun. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children (under 17) and on sale at albertarosetheatre.com. All proceeds benefit the Music Together of Portland Scholarship Fund. “We have been able to give the gift of music to over fifty families a year with the support of the Portland community,” says co-director Bonnie Singer. See musictogether-pdx.com