2019 Community & Civic Engagement Small Grants Recipients

SE Uplift Neighborhood Coalition Awards $27,165 in Community & Civic Engagement Small Grants to 15 Community Projects for 2019.

SE Uplift 6 Month Highlights

Curious about the recent accomplishments of SE Uplift? Click here to read the highlights from July-December 2018.
International Women’s Day

*Trigger Warning- Violence Against Women*

In honor of International Women’s Day, Gaby is drawing attention to important issues that affect women worldwide: femicide and violence against women.
Community Announcements
KBOO Community Radio is looking for a Grant Writer
Q Center is looking a Community Leadership Project Participant
Deconstructed Podcast from Portland Meet Portland
List of Multonah County Warming Shelter
March Featured Events
