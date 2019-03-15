2019 Community & Civic Engagement Small Grants Recipients SE Uplift Neighborhood Coalition Awards $27,165 in Community & Civic Engagement Small Grants to 15 Community Projects for 2019. SE Uplift 6 Month Highlights Curious about the recent accomplishments of SE Uplift? Click here to read the highlights from July-December 2018. International Women’s Day *Trigger Warning- Violence Against Women* In honor of International Women’s Day, Gaby is drawing attention to important issues that affect women worldwide: femicide and violence against women. Community Announcements KBOO Community Radio is looking for a Grant Writer Q Center is looking a Community Leadership Project Participant Deconstructed Podcast from Portland Meet Portland List of Multonah County Warming Shelter March Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Association Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock Thanks for reading! Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)