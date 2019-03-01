presented by Speculative Drama and Susurrations: Thursdays-Saturdays, March 14-23 at 8 pm at The Steep And Thorny Way To Heaven, SE 2nd and Hawthorne Blvd. The French fairytale seems to be about two women fighting over a shared lover, but the tragic heart of the story is different and has inspired countless adaptations over the last century and a half, including Hans Christian Anderson’s The Little Mermaid. It’s the tale of a bold knight who makes poor decisions, a mermaid with strange behavior and the story of two worlds colliding. Due to the seating arrangement, contact events@thesteepandthornywaytoheaven.com for accessibility information. Advance ticket or RSVP is essential and encouraged; $25 seat, $18 GA ($15 advance). No late seating. Not recommended for children under twelve.